Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $10.87 Million Stock Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,258 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $10,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter worth $207,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

NYSE:YMM opened at $11.08 on Thursday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.1444 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

