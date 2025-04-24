Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 119,210 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1,887.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,210 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $12,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,391,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,529,000 after purchasing an additional 127,911 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Aflac by 29.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.4% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 158,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Aflac from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.93.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock opened at $108.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.18. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $80.59 and a one year high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $3,197,456.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,962 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,422.98. This trade represents a 37.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,048.59. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.