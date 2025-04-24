Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

PHAT has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 797.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

