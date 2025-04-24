PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,793 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,705,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,350,000 after purchasing an additional 870,451 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,236,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,031,000 after acquiring an additional 61,541 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $142.27 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.33 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.40.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

