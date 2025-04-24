PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PENN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,994,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,901,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,805,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,804,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,882,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after buying an additional 848,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

