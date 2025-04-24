Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 166,285 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 166,285 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.24% of Semtech worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,542,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,226 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,385,000 after purchasing an additional 59,743 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 827.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,317,000 after buying an additional 197,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin sold 2,990 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $177,755.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,764.70. The trade was a 35.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,787 shares of company stock worth $665,044. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.85. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $79.52.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SMTC shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Semtech in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

