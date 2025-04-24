Penn Capital Management Company LLC Reduces Stake in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 459,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,555 shares during the quarter. Waystar comprises 1.7% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Waystar were worth $16,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waystar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Waystar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waystar by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Waystar during the fourth quarter worth $237,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on WAY shares. Barclays cut their price target on Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Waystar Stock Up 3.9 %

Waystar stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waystar

In other Waystar news, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $313,532.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 438,044 shares in the company, valued at $15,927,279.84. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 7,517,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,686,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,692,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,691,440. This trade represents a 20.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,411,461 shares of company stock valued at $528,743,995 over the last three months.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

