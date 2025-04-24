Penn Capital Management Company LLC Reduces Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,114 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,118 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $12,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,286,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,519,000 after buying an additional 56,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,192,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,373,000 after purchasing an additional 201,067 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Popular by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,908,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Popular by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,418,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,446,000 after purchasing an additional 515,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Popular by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,362,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Performance

Popular stock opened at $94.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.23 and a 1 year high of $106.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.27.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $755.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.45 million. Popular had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In related news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $984,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,666.90. This represents a 19.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $1,040,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,721.32. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Popular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Popular from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

