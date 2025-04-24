Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases Shares of 449,796 Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 449,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 790,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 263.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 43,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,029 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 818,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,619,000 after buying an additional 26,647 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $480.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 36,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $289,908.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 283,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,084.31. This represents a 14.73 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

