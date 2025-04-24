Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $13.52 Million Holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,438 shares during the quarter. Life Time Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 0.30% of Life Time Group worth $13,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 892.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Dnca Finance grew its stake in Life Time Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LTH shares. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $28.00 target price on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $39.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.62.

In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $150,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,993,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,204,670.37. This represents a 62.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,741 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $51,568.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,212.82. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,008,551 shares of company stock valued at $150,905,868. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

LTH stock opened at $30.69 on Thursday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

