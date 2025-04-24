Penn Capital Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,574 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 771.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1,006.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Middlesex Water by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Dennis W. Doll sold 4,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $244,223.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,325.60. This represents a 7.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSEX. Baird R W raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Middlesex Water Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $62.68 on Thursday. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $70.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $47.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 55.06%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

