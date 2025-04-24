Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 645,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,409,000 after acquiring an additional 181,859 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $23,390,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 752.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 485.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 190,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,292,000 after buying an additional 25,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PH shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $690.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $691.00 to $564.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.35.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 2.5 %

PH opened at $581.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $718.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $611.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $647.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

