Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,730,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163,016 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $433,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 140,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 400,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,372,000 after acquiring an additional 280,371 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,916,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,945,000 after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. William Blair set a $84.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 7.4 %

PLTR opened at $100.96 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $125.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.91. The stock has a market cap of $236.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.37, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,988. This trade represents a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at $59,372,215.76. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

