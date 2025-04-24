Ossiam Sells 4,326 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ossiam lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Nucor were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,077,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nucor by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,627,000 after purchasing an additional 474,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,220,000 after purchasing an additional 384,205 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,758,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,282,000 after buying an additional 358,721 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $38,714,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $112.17 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $178.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day moving average of $132.41.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 target price on Nucor in a report on Monday, March 24th. Argus set a $155.00 price objective on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

