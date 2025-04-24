Ossiam Sells 1,092 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Ossiam reduced its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Graco were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Graco by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. DA Davidson set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $78.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.73.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.98 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

