Ossiam Buys 150 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.2% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 9,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 21.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $732,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.43.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $101.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.54 and its 200 day moving average is $115.50.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.98%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $266,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,879.65. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $1,617,841.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,727. This trade represents a 16.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,367 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

