Orvieto Partners L.P. Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Orvieto Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000. Las Vegas Sands makes up about 1.9% of Orvieto Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,824,289 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,021,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,571,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,382,267 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $481,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,829 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,501,382 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $333,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,662,548 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $598,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

