Orvieto Partners L.P. Invests $5.14 Million in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH)

Orvieto Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 741,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,000. Tile Shop makes up approximately 4.3% of Orvieto Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Tile Shop in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tile Shop by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tile Shop by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Shares of TTSH opened at $5.67 on Thursday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $253.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.45 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 2.94%.

(Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

See Also

