Orvieto Partners L.P. Invests $3.20 Million in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Orvieto Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,000. United Parks & Resorts accounts for 2.7% of Orvieto Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Orvieto Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of United Parks & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRKS shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Insider Transactions at United Parks & Resorts

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $342,691.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,345. This represents a 38.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Trading Down 1.7 %

PRKS opened at $44.24 on Thursday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $60.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.61.

United Parks & Resorts Profile

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

