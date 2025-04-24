Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$15.50 to C$19.00. The company traded as high as C$16.53 and last traded at C$15.94, with a volume of 504486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.61.

OLA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.28.

In related news, Director Charles A. Jeannes sold 15,023 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.86, for a total transaction of C$193,257.37. Also, Director Jean Robitaille sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.25, for a total value of C$2,650,000.00. Insiders have sold 385,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,067,805 over the last three months. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.46 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.25.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

