OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,459 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 80,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,091,000 after purchasing an additional 24,439 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $954,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FV opened at $52.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average of $58.68. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $63.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0618 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

