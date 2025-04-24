OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,184,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,441,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Sysco by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,991,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,488,000 after buying an additional 1,928,002 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,928,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,078,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.92.

Sysco Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $72.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $82.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.44%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

