OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 852,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,775,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 147,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 37,709 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,420. This represents a 49.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $133.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.67.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.75%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

