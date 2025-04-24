OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.48, for a total value of $1,078,015.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,040,530. The trade was a 3.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,375 shares of company stock valued at $46,197,236. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.76.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $386.07 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $371.32 and its 200 day moving average is $359.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 757.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

