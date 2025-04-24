OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) by 136.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGHG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000.

Shares of BATS IGHG opened at $76.41 on Thursday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 52-week low of $70.68 and a 52-week high of $79.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.3399 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

