OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 14,001 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,793 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $9,987,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $5,384,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 25,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 5,745.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $98.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average of $73.33.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Cfra Research raised NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.19.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

