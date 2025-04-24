Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Omnicom Group comprises 1.6% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,973,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,695 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,010,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,147,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,567 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $79,321,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Omnicom Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,882,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,076,000 after purchasing an additional 747,575 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

