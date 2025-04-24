Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ONB. Barclays decreased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 3.1 %

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile



Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.



