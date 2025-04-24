OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Upgraded to “Hold” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OGE. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $33.46 and a 12-month high of $46.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

