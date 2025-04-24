Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Takes $18.27 Million Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,270,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of CarGurus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in CarGurus by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in CarGurus by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 30,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $767,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,344,959. This represents a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,824 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $48,755.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,286.70. This represents a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,824 shares of company stock worth $1,392,156 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CARG shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on CarGurus from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 154.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $41.33.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

