Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Invests $14.83 Million in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 333,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,834,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 20,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 14,202 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Omnicell Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.67, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.37. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average is $41.03.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

