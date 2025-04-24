Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Vita Coco worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vita Coco by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vita Coco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,108 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,347. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 20,235 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $810,816.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 814,302 shares in the company, valued at $32,629,081.14. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,456. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of COCO opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.14. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COCO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Vita Coco Profile

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Read More

