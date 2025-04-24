Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Has $9.49 Million Stock Position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of GeneDx worth $9,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 18.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,735 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after acquiring an additional 30,379 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in GeneDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GeneDx alerts:

Insider Activity at GeneDx

In other news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $36,200.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,212.20. The trade was a 7.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $130,041.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,937 shares in the company, valued at $308,975.76. The trade was a 29.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,780 shares of company stock valued at $12,907,437. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GeneDx Trading Up 9.1 %

WGS opened at $105.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.85. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 1.93. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $115.60.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.66. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.24 million. Analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on GeneDx

GeneDx Company Profile

(Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.