Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Has $10.97 Million Stock Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $10,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 2,055.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 377.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti upgraded SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $129.04 on Thursday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $183.83. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.61 and a 200-day moving average of $149.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

