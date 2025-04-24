Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 258.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,300 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $17,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,009,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,584,000 after buying an additional 2,703,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,497,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,174,000 after acquiring an additional 68,103 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,305,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,437,000 after acquiring an additional 669,321 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,226,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,550 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,772,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,541,000 after purchasing an additional 264,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $127.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 97,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $5,224,744.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,289 shares in the company, valued at $9,673,581.04. This trade represents a 35.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,232.32. This trade represents a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,618 shares of company stock worth $10,974,536. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $219.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Further Reading

