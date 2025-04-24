Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,329 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ICF International were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in ICF International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in ICF International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICF International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $84.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.20 and a 200 day moving average of $120.70. ICF International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.91 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 9.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research cut their price target on ICF International from $174.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ICF International from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ICF International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

ICF International Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

