Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,500 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $14,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COOP. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 418.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $110.88 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $76.85 and a one year high of $137.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $3,367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 698,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,435,669.04. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

