Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Raised by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 124.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 59,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Landing Point Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $1,634,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.65, for a total value of $1,783,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,852 shares in the company, valued at $101,243,053.80. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $213,788.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,883.75. This represents a 65.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,182 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. UBS Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $587.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $545.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.24.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $472.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $490.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.13. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $418.60 and a twelve month high of $555.57. The firm has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.08%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

