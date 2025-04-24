Northland Capmk Weighs in on Envoy Medical Q1 Earnings

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Envoy Medical in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Envoy Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Envoy Medical’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get Envoy Medical alerts:

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Envoy Medical from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Envoy Medical Price Performance

Envoy Medical stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.35. Envoy Medical has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $5.42.

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envoy Medical

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envoy Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envoy Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envoy Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envoy Medical during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Envoy Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envoy Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envoy Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.