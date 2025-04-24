Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 0.6% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Netflix worth $585,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 123,836.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,716,662,000 after buying an additional 1,924,423 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,051,016,000 after purchasing an additional 856,307 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $870,752,000 after purchasing an additional 743,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Netflix by 112,896.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $340,420,000 after purchasing an additional 381,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. The trade was a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,583. This trade represents a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,855 shares of company stock worth $267,474,816. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,049.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $953.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $898.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $449.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $544.25 and a 1-year high of $1,064.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective (up from $1,250.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,070.65.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

