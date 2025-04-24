NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,837,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,544 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.00% of NCR Voyix worth $80,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 149.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 668,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 400,734 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 903,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after acquiring an additional 51,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 688,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NCR Voyix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,020,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in NCR Voyix by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

NYSE:VYX opened at $8.29 on Thursday. NCR Voyix Co. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

