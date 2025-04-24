Natixis Purchases Shares of 21,195 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Natixis acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 151,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,285.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 96,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 68,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 35,874 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

BATS:INDA opened at $53.19 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.54.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

