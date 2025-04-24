Natixis Invests $608,000 in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4,422.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 456,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 446,662 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 220,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 81,739 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 48,131 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 163,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 68,389 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Kinnari Patel purchased 21,099 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,165.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,774 shares in the company, valued at $125,837.80. This represents a 371.79 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Ondrey sold 7,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $39,616.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,650 shares in the company, valued at $685,848.50. This trade represents a 5.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCKT. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

RCKT stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

