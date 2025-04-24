Natixis Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Natixis raised its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HESM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HESM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hess Midstream from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.
In other news, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 11,000,000 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $430,210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $37.75 on Thursday. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $38.27.
Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 54.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.7012 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.45%.
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
