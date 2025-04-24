National Bank Financial Forecasts Alamos Gold Q1 Earnings

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

AGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $27.83 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.06 million.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $190,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

