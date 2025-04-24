Mill Road Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Mill Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 127,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,000. Forward Air makes up approximately 2.0% of Mill Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mill Road Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Forward Air as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 812.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Trading Up 1.2 %

FWRD opened at $15.53 on Thursday. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $472.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FWRD. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Forward Air from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Forward Air from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Forward Air from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

