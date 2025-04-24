Mill Road Capital Management LLC Acquires 125,337 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,724,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 125,337 shares during the period. Mistras Group accounts for 7.4% of Mill Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mill Road Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Mistras Group worth $15,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 102,665 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Mistras Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,441,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 124,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 203,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mistras Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MG opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $287.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nicholas Debenedictis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,308.24. This trade represents a 4.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

(Free Report)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.