MGO One Seven LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 38,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.00.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3037 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

