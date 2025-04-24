MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 9,771 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLO opened at $114.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.03 and its 200-day moving average is $130.23.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.46.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

