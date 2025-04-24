MGO One Seven LLC Buys New Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total transaction of $1,704,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,261,628.34. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,430 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,649 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Price Performance
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,077.08.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Can IBM’s Q1 Earnings Spark a Breakout for the Stock?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 Flashed Death Crosses—Should You Worry?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Fundamentally Sound, These 5 Stocks Sold Off Anyway
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.